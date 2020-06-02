Functional sparkling water maker Clear/Cut Phocus has announced the launch of Phocus Cola flavoured Sparkling Water with natural caffeine.
Moët Hennessy, a wine and spirits division of LVMH, has launched a new programme in Canada called Coming Together to support its local partners during the pandemic.
SCB Global Java has announced the acquisition of White Tale Coffee, which offers premium single-origin coffee.
US-based beverage company Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha has completed the second and final tranche of its Series A investment round.
Campari Canada’s Forty Creek Distillery has released Forager Botanical Whisky in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (Coca‑Cola HBC), a bottling partner of The Coca‑Cola Company, has launched a wide range of Costa Coffee blends in the European market.
DRY Soda Company, makers of non-alcoholic beverageDRY Botanical Bubbly, has debuted limited-edition 2020 Summer Celebration bottles in Pineapple and Watermelon flavours.
The COVID-19 concern index, as measured by responses to an ongoing poll launched by Verdict in March, has been tracking how the concerns over coronavirus have been changing over time....
Carlsberg UK has reached an agreement with British brewery, pub and hotel operator Marston’s to establish a joint venture (JV) beer company in the UK.
MGP Ingredients has expanded its Green Hat Gin brand in the US market by partnering with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC).